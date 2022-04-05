38 minutes ago

As part of measures to ensure a smooth placement this year, the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat which places the students has informed parents and guardians including the students that the selection of schools has been made available both online and via USSD messaging for verification and confirmation.

The Secretariat also indicates to the parents, candidates and teachers to note that "a bulk message of the schools selected will be sent via the contact numbers provided by candidates during the school selection".

In view of the CSSPS, many students have fortunately been placed in various Senior High Schools (SHS)/Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) while others await their turn.

Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa disclosed the numbers that have so far been placed and those yet to be placed.

According to him, through the computerized placement system, 505675 students have been placed in various schools with 7700 students yet to be placed in their suitable schools.

However, what sounded a bit shocking is, out of the 505675 students, only 324 have successfully been enrolled.