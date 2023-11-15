2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), has responded to criticisms from Alan Kyerematen directed at New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 polls, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Alan Kyerematen, during an event organized by his 'Movement for Change' team in the Ashanti Region, asserted that there was no distinction between the Presidency and the Vice Presidency, implying that Dr. Bawumia had nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

In a reply, Nana Akomea advised Alan Kyerematen, who has recently resigned from the NPP, to focus on his solo mission and refrain from making unnecessary comments about Bawumia and the NPP.

"If you have decided to go solo, it's okay. Nobody stopped you, though we wished you would come back to us. But these blows you are throwing at the NPP are unnecessary; if you do that, then someone also would have to respond to you, and it will look like we are also hitting at you. We don't want that, so we plead with him to stop it," Nana Akomea expressed on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo."

Nana Akomea also urged him to communicate his message and vision for Ghanaians through his movement.

He added, "We plead with him to focus on his activities. He should concentrate on his message and vision for Ghanaians...He should leave the NPP and our flagbearer alone so that we don't also retaliate in like manner. He should do his campaign in peace."

Dr Bawumia on November 4, 2023, was elected flagbearer of the NPP to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election.

Alan Kyerematen who was initially part of the NPP contest resigned from the party after placing third in a super delegates election held to reduce the number of contenders from 10 to five.

He accused the party's leadership and the government of skewing the electoral process in favour of the vice president.