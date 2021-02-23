2 hours ago

Versatile Ghanaian actress cum TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown has found herself in hot waters as her colleague Mona Gucci has taken her to the cleaners.

In an interview, Mona Gucci who is a presenter on Kantanka TV, expressed her displeasure on how she was humiliated by Nana Ama McBrown and Kwame A-Plus during a discussion on her United Showbiz show on UTV.

According to Mona Gucci, she didn’t understand why Nana Ama McBrown and Kwame A-Plus had the ask her for documentary evidence when she told them she had attended a law school abroad.

She went ahead to fire shots at Nana Ama McBrown for her unprofessionalism and asked her to concentrate on her marriage with her cheating husband.

Listen to full audio below;

Source: GH Base