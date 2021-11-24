47 minutes ago

A concerned group called Ga Mashie Youth says they are in the process of suing the Ghana Police Service over the brutalities of a Security Chief (Asafoatse) at Ga Mantse Palace.

According to the group, Asafoatse Adjetey was treated like a criminal when a Police force led by the Mamprobi District Police Commander Superintendent Alfred Kudah went to Ga Mashie to arrest him in a Rambo style.

Speaking to Nii Okai Mensah, a member of the group, he highlighted that the Police force upon their arrival was beating war drums instead of peace.

"The mamprobi police commander could not state the reason why they beat the innocent Chief to the extent of placing handcuff, which is meant for hands, onto his legs. "Asafoatse Adjetey is a Ghanaian and therefore we are going to sue Ghana Police Service for denying the human rights of the innocent chief," he said.

" How on this earth will a Police Commander give the command to his boys beat an innocent person?.

"Asafoatse Adjetey, who is the Youth Chief of Ga Mashie, was on Tuesday beaten to pulp by some policeman to the amazement of the Community.

He was handcuffed and tortured under the full glare of the public, a scene that painted a negative picture of Ghana's democratic credentials.

"This is never done anywhere and I know the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare will not tolerate such barbadash behaviour from Superintendent Alfred Kudah and his boys," Nii Okai Mensah said.

Asafoatse Adjetey was treated this way because of 'digging fee' which is no robbery".

"We are therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Council to investigate the matter and give the necessary punishment to anyone involved in this case.

The Youth say if the police top hierarchy "fails to do the needful", they will head to court to ensure the right thing is done.

Source: Malik