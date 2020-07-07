8 minutes ago

Prof Opoku-Agyeman received a unanimous endorsement from the NEC and the Council of Elders of the party.

The Concerned Women Ghana (CWG) has extended a "hearty congratulations" to Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang following her selection as the running mate to NDC's flag bearer John Mahama in the 2020 election.

The former Education minister was on Monday nominated by Mr John Mahama as his partner for the December contest, a feat the CWG has hailed and "honor bestowed on her".

"We extend our hearty congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on the honor bestowed on her as Running Mate to John Dramani Mahama in the December 2020 elections," the CWG said in its congratulatory statement.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s Vice-Presidential candidacy was revealed at a meeting of the NDC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra Monday.

She received a unanimous endorsement from the NEC and the Council of Elders of the party, John Mahama told the media.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang (born 22 November 1951 in Cape Coast, Ghana) is a former Minister for Education in Ghana. She was appointed in 2013 by President John Mahama after the 2012 Ghanaian general election and served until January 2017 when the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration was elected to power.

According to the CWG Professor Nana Agyemang has distinguished herself so well, saying she merits the appointment, which could make it possible to have its first female.

"In previous positions held, she demonstrated a passion for the cadre of profession, exemplified commitment to the job and showed positive attitude toward her work.

"We understand she earned the nomination with hard work and perseverance and we are quite certain that her integrity and work ethic will reflect the position of the vice president, the added the statement signed by the Executive Secretary Annette Enyo

Read full statement below

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

___________________

We extend our hearty congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on the honor bestowed on her as Running Mate to John Dramani Mahama in the December 2020 elections.

We understand she earned the nomination with hard work and perseverance and we are quite certain that her integrity and work ethic will reflect the position of the vice president.

In previous positions held, she demonstrated a passion for the cadre of profession, exemplified commitment to the job and showed positive attitude toward her work.

She has clearly demonstrated the outstanding qualities Ghanaians look for in a veep and her nomination as first female Running Mate is yet another success story for women in Ghana and beyond!

Concerned Women Ghana (CWG) congratulates Prof. once again!

Ghana first.

Signed:

Annette Enyo

ExecutiveSecretary

233(0)200951910