1 hour ago

The Concerned Women Ghana is the latest to express worry over Government's decision to lift the partial lockdown it imposed on some part of the country in the COVID-19 fight, challenging the president to "adopt a Walk-in-kiosk or barrier examination booth for a radical mass testing".

The Gender activists group believe by lifting the lockdown on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa, the Government has "squandered a good opportunity to fight the pandemic" and that it will take new strategies to fight the pandemic, which is causing havoc across the globe.

"It is quite worrying that government decided to lift the lockdown at a time medical professionals have been pushed neck-deep into the front lines of danger, giving them zero time or space to break and regroup," said the statement signed by Executive Secretary Annette Enyo.

"The president's decision is a vector that could cause premature deaths as we can expect peak mortality, considering the fact that basic protocol observations have been and still is low due to lack of enough education, engagement and empowerment for people to accept and live under a 'new normal'."

President Akufo-Addo on Monday defended the decision of government to lift a partial lockdown on the capital and the two other key metropolis.

The president told members of the Ghana Medical Association, GMA, during a meeting at the presidency that data on testing and contact tracing along with treatment of confirmed cases informed the decision announced on Sunday, April 19.

But the CWG in the statement issued on Wednesday, 22nd April, said blast the Government for failing to go by the WHO guidelines.

"Ostensibly, government's reasons do not meet WHO's guiding principles to determine the appropriate time to lift the lockdown.

"We believe that one of the real issues is government's inability to properly roll out a social protection plan to address realities many Ghanaians faced during the lockdown, thereby forcing government to lift lockdown."

Read the statement below

CONCERNED WOMEN GHANA *(CWG)*

22th April, 2020

COVID-19; HOW GOVERNMENT FAILED HER WAY FORWARD AND SQUANDERED A GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO DEFEAT A PANDEMIC

_________________________

Ghanaians were confronted with a "shocking" announcement by the president at a time nations during a global pandemic, are opting for lockdown as the best practice to flattening the curve. CWG wish to register our displeasure and disappointment in the president's decision to lift the three weeks lockdown meant to reduce the spread of the virus. It is quite worrying that government decided to lift the lockdown at a time medical professionals have been pushed neck-deep into the front lines of danger, giving them zero time or space to break and regroup. The president's decision is a vector that could cause premature deaths as we can expect peak mortality, considering the fact that basic protocol observations have been and still is low due to lack of enough education, engagement and empowerment for people to accept and live under a 'new normal'.

Ostensibly, government's reasons do not meet WHO's guiding principles to determine the appropriate time to lift the lockdown. We believe that one of the real issues is government's inability to properly roll out a social protection plan to address realities many Ghanaians faced during the lockdown, thereby forcing government to lift lockdown.

As women, we accept that the "woman's domestic burden just got heavier" amidst the pandemic and we understand the need to get involved in the fight against this disease.

We challenge H.E the president to:

1. Reconsider his decision and give a vulnerable population a fighting chance of surviving this pandemic.

2. Roll out a proper social protection plan.

3. Adopt a Walk-in-kiosk or barrier examination booth for mass testing to help half or annihilate the number of transmission.

4. Intensify education on covid-19

As vaccines and treatments for the virus are yet to be discovered, partial lockdown accompanied by extreme social distancing could pretty much be the only intervention available to help individuals stay healthy and to break the chain of transmission in our country.

We entreat citizens not to rebel against government for the imposition of future lockdowns as lives could depend on it.

Covid-19 Precautionary measures:

- Avoid crowded places

- Wash hands with soap under running water for 20 seconds or use alcohol based hand sanitizers in the absence of water

- Wear face mask when going out for an emergency

- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Emergency response contacts: 055 843 9866/050 949 7700

If you or your hub want to take action, enrol in the WHO’s open online course that provides a general introduction to COVID-19 and how to protect yourself and others. Courses are free: know the facts before you act;

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

CWG commend all who are in diverse ways supporting government and contributing towards the fight against the virus. Government owes us a duty of keeping citizens very far away from the virus in order to defeat projections of 3,000,000 infection and 15,000 mortality rates in Ghana.

Stay home! Stay safe!

Annette Enyo

Executive Secretary

233 (0) 200951910

Cc: The media