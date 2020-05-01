44 minutes ago

The Concerned Women Ghana has expressed it's gratitude to workers across the world on May Day, which is being celebrated in Ghana in the quiet amid the covid-19 pandemic.

May Day usually brings both protest rallies and celebrations rallies marking international Labor Day.

But this year, many Ghanaians are shut up at home, as the Government ban on social gathering is still in motion.

The CWG in a statement commended Ghanaian workers who have contributed their quota to the development of the country.

Read full statement below

CONCERNED WOMEN GHANA (CWG)

1st May, 2020

On this occasion of May Day, we convey our best wishes and regards to all workers around the world. We salute the hard work and dedication of strong-willed Ghanaians who are building our great nation, hand in hand from field to field to desk to desk.

"Fruits of your labour are like rains that fertilise the land of our productive development."

May your labour succeed and be rewarded with promotion, respect and prosperity every day

of your labored life.

“The man who doesn’t relax and hoot a few hoots voluntarily, now and then, is in great danger of hooting hoots and standing on his head for the edification of the pathologist and trained nurse, a little later on” -Elbert Hubbard.

It's time to relax and have some rest! Enjoy your Labor Day weekend.

Ciao!!!

Signed:

Annette Enyo

Executive Secretary