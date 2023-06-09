2 hours ago

The Concerned Youth of Keta are accusing their Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Gemegah, of abusing his powers in the sale of premix fuel.

The youth say that the MCE has shrouded the sale and distribution of the commodity in secrecy.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, June 7, the youth group said that the MCE’s actions are affecting the fisherfolk, their families, and the entire municipality.

They called on President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture to immediately investigate and take the necessary measures to curb the situation.

The Concerned Youth have also threatened to stage a mammoth protest if the appropriate authorities ignore their concerns.

The statement said: “It is obvious that in Ghana, fish and fisheries are integral parts of livelihood, culture, and heritage in all coastal-fishing communities, and this makes important contributions to the socio-economic development and well-being of the people, especially the people of Keta Municipal Assembly.”

“However, the sale of consignments to fisherfolk in the Keta Municipal Assembly (KeMA) of the Volta Region has been bedevilled with improprieties and lack of transparency and accountability, and abuse of power by various MCEs, and it is worst under the leadership of Hon. Emmanuel Gemegah.”

MCE rejects allegations

Meanwhile, the MCE, in an interview, denied the allegations.

He said that the youth smuggle the product to neighbouring countries without giving it to the intended fisherfolk.

“It is not true,” he said. “I was not in town and I only returned to town yesterday. But they forwarded their press release to me.”

“What I can say is that, I have information that some premix fuel will be arriving this morning. I have only worked against them smuggling the premix fuel to neighbouring countries and hoarding same. That is my only crime.”

Source: citifmonline