1 hour ago

Contrary to reports that the Asante Kotoko fan who was shot by a sporadic bullet from the Police at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the club has confirmed that the said fan is not dead.

Lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain, some members of the ambulance service present at the Stadium swiftly came to his rescue and rushed him to the accident and emergency centre at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The rumours flying around was that he was dead but the club have confirmed that he is alive and in a stable condition after some relentless work from the doctors at KATH.

Kotoko lost by a lone goal to nil against Berekum Chelsea in their match day three match at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Supporters were agitated with the performance of the centre referee and demanded to have their pound of flesh with him.

