The final of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup will see Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano compete at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Both Premier League teams secured their spots in the final by winning their semifinal matches; Nsoatreman FC defeated Legon Cities 3-1, while Bofoakwa Tano overcame Dreams FC, the defending champions, with a 2-1 victory.

Nsoatreman FC is aiming for their first major silverware in the club's history, marking a significant milestone for the team.

On the other hand, Bofoakwa Tano will be making a historic return to the Cup final after 38 years, having last appeared in 1983 when they were defeated by Accra Great Olympics.

The upcoming final promises to be an exciting clash as both teams vie for the prestigious MTN FA Cup title.