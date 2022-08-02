3 hours ago

Chaos erupted at the Bolgatanga Technical Institute in the Upper East Region after the arrest of a number of staff and students.

The students vandalised school property, including the cars of some management members of the school.

Police were called into the school to control the students. They reportedly fired warning shots and tear gas.

Yorose Zackary, the school’s principal, recounted that on Monday, officers from the National Investigations Bureau were in the school to monitor ongoing exams and arrested two students who had phones on them.

“When they went through the phones, they saw some questions believed to be the [exam] paper they were writing,” Mr. Zackary said.

During interrogation, it was alleged that the head of the department for electricals had created a WhatsApp group where leaked examination questions were sent to.

On Monday evening, the students were bailed by the management of the school.

After they had been sent to the NIB office on Tuesday morning, in addition to some accused staff, students of the school started agitating and demanded to see their colleagues.

This prompted police action in the school.

“Fortunately, calm has been maintained. The police are here,” Mr. Zackary said.

Source: citifmonline