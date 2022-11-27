2 hours ago

A group of aggrieved senior medical Staff at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi are considering taking legal action against the hospital’s board for authorizing payment of 8 months of accumulated (deferred) leave for the retired Chief Executive officer (CEO) Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso including other benefits they deem as illegal.

On the 27th of October 2022, the hospital’s board Chairman, Nana Effah Apenteng, Omanhene of Bompata Traditional Area at a board meeting approved for the retired CEO of the facility to be paid his differed leave and terminal leave of a total of one hundred and sixty-four (164) working days.

By the board’s approval, the outgoing Chief executive Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso is granted all his accumulated and terminal leave days and shall enjoy the same under the condition of service, as he proceeds on retirement as chief executive officer.

A memo intercepted by GHone News directed the hospital’s Director of Finance and Human Resources to comply as received from the board.

This means the retired CEO while on retirement will be paid every month his basic salary and all benefits he used to enjoy while serving as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Officer.

The memo sighted further explained that the hospital’s Director of Finance should pay the retired CEO his 8 months of supposed accumulated leave effective 2nd November 2022-July 2023.

Through this instruction from the board, the retired Plastic Surgeon will be paid his basic salary, payment in lieu of accommodation, rate of maintenance and kilometric allowance while he uses his personal vehicle.

Responsibility allowance of 50% of basic, 20% entertainment allowance, house help, garden boy, day and night watchman.

The memo further added, his free medical and dental care utility service should equally be paid for.

GHOne News can report on authority that this directive from the referral facility’s board is causing serious confusion in the hospital.

Some senior staff of the facility at a meeting threatened to embark on industrial action against the hospital board’s mismanagement of the hospital’s funds while the facility continues to struggle for working equipment.

However, other staff at the meeting suggested the hospital staff should rather sue the board for the court to reverse the directive for the said payment describing it as illegal.

According to them, the CEO while in office enjoyed all the benefits he was entitled to, therefore, such payment must be prevented to save the hospital’s money.