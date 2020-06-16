28 minutes ago

Security and safety expert Adam Bonaa has urged government to tread cautiously in the fight against COVID-19 or else things might get out of hand.

According to him, several police officers have been infected with the virus and two are already dead; adding if caution is not taken those who are responsible to ensure a peaceful and sound election will not be there.

"We have a number of police officers who have been infected; two of them have died and they died before their results came...so from now until the time we vote, if the numbers keep going up, those who need to ensure that the elections are free and fair might not be there...let’s begin to look at the processes leading to the election," he said in a panel discussion on UTV's 'Critical Issues' last Saturday.

Confusion in Parliament

Parliament has been rocked with confusion after members subjected themselves to be tested for COVID-19. The Minority reported that a number of MPs have tested positive to the virus; however, the Majority in the House insisted that they were peddling out falsehood.

Then it was reported that some members and staff who have tested positive to the virus were refusing to self-isolate and were still coming to the House.

Then the bombshell; the announcement that the Health Minister, who is also a member of Parliament, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu had tested positive, even that was marred with controversy until President Akufo-Addo confirmed that it was true.

Speaking to the confusion in Parliapment, Adam Bonaa expressed surprise at the lawmakers; adding such an attitude will not help the fight against the virus.

"I’m surprised at the level of confusion in parliament. It means even the efforts being put in place to fight COVID have fallen short...parliament should always bring out issues without any ambiguity; parliament is a House of law...(but) there seems to be confusion and it won't help in the fight against COVID," he averred.