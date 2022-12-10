3 hours ago

Chaos erupted at the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth and Women Conference over missing names of TEIN executives.

The election, taking place at the University of Cape Coast, is to elect National Youth and Women Organisers for the party.

The election was scheduled to start at 9:00am on Saturday but the process experienced delays.

The Election Committee and National Executives, following the development, held an emergency meeting to find amicable solution to the matter.

Delegates, security officers and aspirants were stranded as they were not certain as to when the election would start.

Over 1,800 delegates are expected to vote in the election where Brogya Gyamfi and incumbent, George Opare Addo are competing for the National Youth Organiser position.

Outspoken politician, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, who is seeking to retain her position as Women’s Organiser, faces a stiff competition from Margaret Ansei aka Magoo.