1 hour ago

President and founder of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has urged the powers that be not to go for any local coach since we currently do not have local coaches whose quality matches the trophy winning ones.

Ghana have won four African Cup of nations titles and all of them were under the tutelage of local trainers and proponents of local coaches have always cited it to back their claim.

According to Alhaji Grusah, no coach currently in the local scene can match the quality of someone like C.K Gyamfi, Osam Duodu who won Ghana the Afcon so we should drop that argument.

"We currently don't have the calibre of the coaches who won the AFCON trophies for us so we should throw that notion of local coaches brings success to the national team away, he told Nhyira FM.

"Let speak the truth to ourselves in this country and disassociate football from politics. Do we still have coaches with the qualities of the CK Gyamfi’s and the Osam Doudo's in the country that we are crying for a local coach?"

The King Faisal owner a strong afficionado of foreign coaches has urged the handlers of the national team to consider competence and not nationality when appointing the next Black Stars coach.

"I have a firm belief that when we hire a competent white coach, things will turn around for our game because coaching is about what you have been able to achieve(CV) for yourself and not because of your nationality," said Alhaji Grunsah.

Kwasi Appiah's contract with the national team expired on the last day of 2019 but the Ghana FA refused to extend it instead dissolving all technical teams of the various national teams.

Since his departure, the raging argument has been whether to appoint a local trainer or a foreigner coach to handle the national team.