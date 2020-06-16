1 hour ago

Dr John Tampuori, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has said until heads of units treat their positions as business entities, lead innovation and consider their employment as "father's work" the needed progression befitting a teaching hospital would become an illusion.

He said the sub-budget management centres (BMCs) of the HTH need to, therefore, evolve technical and managerial strategies at their units to drive innovation and development.

Dr Tampuori said these at the opening of a five-day orientation and capacity building workshop for Sub-BMCs Management Teams in Ho on Monday.

He said the essence of the meeting is to pool-together to have a changed mindset to stimulate professionalism.

He said ‘we are not going to pursue business-as-usual attitudes but urged the Sub-BMCs to have a winning mentality based on well-structured policies.’

Dr Tampuori said "Let's work together for society's good and for country and God."

He said the attitudinal change we require is the one that would not wait for consumables to totally finished before requests are made to replenish them adding 'our clients will not be patient to wait for these lapses.'

He said a performance agreement would be signed by the Sub-BMCs with their unit directors as was signed among directors and the CEO of HTH.

Dr Lord Mensah, Director of Medical Services of HTH said the workshop is critical at this point as it seeks to realign the transition from a regional hospital to a tertiary institution as it came without the basic structures to engender professionalism, innovation and hard work.

Mr Simon Dzokoto, Deputy Director, In-charge of Research, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, HTH said Sub-BMCs are supposed to be the fulcrum around, which development at the facility would revolve, taking up initiatives, innovation, avoid instruction from the central management team before acting and inputting the cultural beliefs of the people into service delivery.

He entreated participants to offer appropriate leadership at their levels, delivering quality services to meet clients’ expectation and effectively plan for adequate logistics, health technology and equipment to become more relevant and functional.

The workshop would treat topics such as managing occupational health and safety, setting research agenda, managing nursing practices, protocols and the role of nurse manager, implementation of national quality management strategy as well as planning and budgeting.

The HTH hopes to provide quality health services, medical education and research by committed and dedicated staff, exceeding the expectation of clients.

GNA