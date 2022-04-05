2 hours ago

A Kumasi High Court has adjourned a case where two members of the New Patriotic Party in the Kwadaso Constituency have filed an injunction to restrain the party from holding internal elections in the constituency.

This was after the NPP filed a counter-application seeking to challenge the writ filed by the two plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs, Abu Mahama and Kofi Abrefa are also asking the court to nullify the recently held polling station elections and allow for fresh polls.

The court has set 22nd April 2022 to hear the counter-motion by the NPP, but lawyers for the plaintiffs say they have begun processes to file another application to get the motion to be heard at an earlier date.

Lawyer for the plaintiffs, James Marshall Beleib says his clients are contemplating suing the NPP for contempt after the electoral area coordinators’ elections were held, although an injunction is pending.

“We are restraining the Kwadaso Constituency from holding the executive elections, parliamentary and presidential elections, but when we got here we realized that the party has also filed an application to set aside the writ, and they have fixed it for April 22. We prayed the court hears our application for injunction before it goes ahead, but the court thought otherwise. All things being equal, in the course of next week, we will see if we will argue on both applications.”

The two plaintiffs, Abu Mahama and Kofi Abrefa, claimed that the polling station elections were fraught with breaches of the party’s constitution.

About 60 NPP members from Kwadaso constituency picketed at the party’s headquarters in Accra on March 10, 2022.

They petitioned their national leaders over issues they had with the recent polling station executive elections.

The protesters alleged that the Chairperson for the constituency’s polling station elections, Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the party’s constitution in the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the area.

Source: citifmonline