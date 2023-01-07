4 hours ago

Hundreds of residents in Tamale in the Northern region have joined the #fixthecountry conveners to demonstrate to demand constitutional reforms.

The protesters who are marching through the principal streets of Tamale want the 1992 Constitution reviewed.

This comes on the back of Ghana’s celebration of its 30 years of constitutional rule today.

The organizers who for the past weeks have been in the region met youth groups in some communities and have been collating signatures as part of a petition demanding reforms in the Constitution.

The demonstrators were clad in red and held placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the protesters who spoke to Citi News used the occasion to call on authorities to address other pertinent concerns of Ghana.

“I’m here in support of all of us, because we deserve a Ghana that works for everybody, and we deserve leaders that are going to lead us into success and prosperity. And I believe that we should hold them accountable. I also believe that people should take personal responsibility for their lives so that we can all smile as a nation,” one of the protesters, Ama Yankah said.

Another youth activist, Abdul Fataw, wants a new Constitution that will cater for the current and future needs of Ghanaians.

“We want to sound it very hard into the hearings of the leadership of the country that, the 1992 Constitution that was created to take care of Ghanaians for a very short period needs to be reviewed. I mean the true reflection of whatever was happening then has become outmoded.”

“We are currently agitating that the leadership of the nation should come up with a very new Constitution that will cater for the current and future needs. Lots of injustices happening, misappropriation of resources, we, the voiceless are crying that they should come out with a new Constitution to safeguard the rights of citizens,” he appealed.

Source: citifmonline