1 hour ago

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has appealed to the Government to urgently release all outstanding Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) promised by President John Dramani Mahama, warning that the continued delay is causing severe financial distress across the construction sector.

In a letter to Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways, the Chamber commended the Government’s Big Push Agenda, describing it as a transformative initiative that is accelerating national infrastructure development. It also lauded the prompt payment package introduced to enhance liquidity within the construction value chain.

Despite these positive measures, the GhCCI expressed deep concern that many of its members—comprising contractors, consultants, and suppliers—are still struggling financially due to the non-settlement of IPCs, even after the President’s assurance that payments would be made by the end of July 2025.

“The prolonged delay in effecting payments is inflicting severe financial hardship across the construction ecosystem. Contractors are unable to meet payroll and operational costs, consultants and suppliers face mounting arrears, and the sector is increasingly burdened with legal threats and enforcement actions from statutory institutions such as SSNIT and the GRA over unpaid deductions and taxes,” the letter stated.

To address these challenges, the Chamber called on the Government to:



Immediately release all outstanding IPC payments in line with the President’s commitment.

Establish a transparent, time-bound payment schedule for future IPCs to ensure predictability in cash flow.

Engage the GhCCI and key stakeholders in monitoring disbursement processes to enhance accountability and restore confidence in the sector.

The Chamber emphasized that prompt action is crucial to protect thousands of jobs, sustain ongoing infrastructure projects, and strengthen the partnership between Government and private sector players driving Ghana’s development agenda.