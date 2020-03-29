1 hour ago

The first phase of construction works on the 40km – Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai township roads has successfully taken off in Bibiani.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, assisted by Mr. Alfred Amoah, the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Mr. Elvis Yeboah, the Municipal Works Engineer, cut the sod for the start of the work.

Mr Aboagye-Gyedu who doubles as the Regional Minister, said the work would start with the construction of the 5km Estate roads, through to the Bibiani Senior High Technical School.

Mr. Aboagye-Gyedu further disclosed that the Estate road construction would be followed by the 7.7km by-pass through Ahodwo to Old Town and expressed the hope that the project would be completed within one and half years, after which the contractor would move to tackle the Awaso 5.5km roads.

He assured the people in the constituency that all the towns would have their fair share of the project but in a gradual manner and called for patience.

On his part, Mr. Alfred Amoah thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, for declaring 2020 as the year of roads.

He said in spite of the COVID-19, the project would go on as scheduled and urged people in the target towns to offer maximum support and cooperation to the Municipal Assembly and the Project Contractor for the successful completion of the entire project.

The Contractor, Messrs G.S International Company Limited, pledged to do a good job within the stipulated time.

GNA