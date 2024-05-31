22 minutes ago

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has raised concerns over the influx of defective diapers circulating in the Ghanaian market.

The CPA, in a press conference on May 30, 204, applauded the swift action taken by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to address this alarming issue by impounding some of these diapers.

According to the CPA's investigation, these substandard diapers, which failed microbial tests, are often rejected during production in their countries of origin.

Instead of being disposed off properly, they find their way into Ghana through illicit channels, packaged in plain polyethene bags, and sold at cheap prices.

Numerous complaints from mothers across various regions of Ghana prompted the CPA to conduct extensive research on baby diapers.

In cities including Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Sefwi Wiawso, and Sunyani, reports of severe nappy rashes and other skin irritations were prevalent among infants and young children who had used these counterfeit products.

"These products pose serious health risks to our most vulnerable consumers, babies and young children," stated Kofi Kapito, CEO of the CPA.

He added that "The consequences of untreated infections could be fatal, and it's imperative that action is taken immediately.”