Presidential Staffer Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah has assured the public that consumers will not be made to bear the cost of inefficiencies by utility companies as the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) reviews new tariff proposals.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, September 13, 2025, Ms. Jantuah—who previously served as Director of Public Affairs at the PURC—explained that only losses within the industry benchmark are factored into tariff adjustments.

“For instance, there is a benchmark loss of 21%. Depending on the system, it ranges between 15% and 21%. In some advanced systems, the benchmark is 10%. This is what goes into the tariff. Anything beyond that is your loss—you cannot pass it on,” she clarified.

She revealed that some utility providers currently exceed the 21% threshold but stressed that the excess cannot be transferred to consumer bills. She added that government plans to enforce stricter efficiency mechanisms to push utilities to cut down further on losses.

Nana Yaa also urged the public to remain calm, noting that tariff calculations are based on averaging, which moderates the eventual burden on consumers.

“Let us wait and see the final computations. There is an average end-user tariff—that is what you will pay. Even if utilities propose steep increases, the averaging process ensures the final figure is far lower,” she explained.

She further encouraged households to adopt energy-efficient habits, reminding consumers that tariff bands reward prudent usage.

“Sometimes someone pays 9 pesewas per kilowatt hour. If they ask for a 100% increase, it becomes 18 pesewas. But the tariff structure has bands—if you are prudent with electricity, you will definitely pay less,” she said.

The PURC is currently reviewing proposals from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other service providers, some of which include significant tariff hikes for the 2025–2029 period.