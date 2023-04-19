4 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian singer, Fameye, says he has been compensated with an amount of GH¢25,000 by a fuel station, which name he failed to disclose, that sold him fuel laced with water.

The incident which occurred on March 15, 2023, is said to have affected the engine of his Honda Pilot 2019 model.

The popular musician put out a tweet recounting how he had purchased fuel for GH¢700, only to discover that his car was not functioning properly after driving for a short distance.

Fameye said in an interview on TV3 that his vehicle was subsequently fixed and also received compensation from the fuel station.

But the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the regulator of the petroleum sector, says it is not aware of the compensation.

“The NPA is not aware of any compensation paid to Fameye. Till date, Fameye is yet to disclose the fuel station that sold fuel laced with water to him,” NPA posted on Twitter.

Source: citifmonline