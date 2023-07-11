3 hours ago

The Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond says he is not perturbed by a contempt charge levelled against him by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Quayson has filed the necessary processes at the High Court to get the court to punish KT Hammond for making what he deemed as prejudicial comments in an ongoing case against him.

According to Mr Quayson’s lawyers, Mr Hammond in a media interview accused their client of being guilty of the case he’s standing trial for and stated that he will go to jail.

But speaking to the media in an interview in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Hammond said “I am not sure if those lawyers understand what precedent is, but I think I predicated my statement on the fact that there is what in legal terms called the precedence, so we are meeting in court. They played a game on me to serve me with the document, but I have accepted it.”

“I made a statement here in parliament so if they want to take me up in court yes of course at the end of the day that is where these matters end up. So what is the big deal about this.”

Source: citifmonline