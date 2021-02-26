1 hour ago

Report available to Ghanaguardian.com is that the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has, as part of the contingency plans rolled out to ensure smooth operations today at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), deployed some senior officers and other security agencies operating the KIA for screening of pre-board passengers and access control.

This follows the announcement of the company's divisional staff union that it is withdrawing all services at the KIA, Friday, February 26, 2021.

The Union said the action is to protest against the failure of the state-owned company’s board to publish and implement the findings of an investigative committee set-up to probe an allegation of mismanagement against the current Managing Director, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa.

The contingency plan is to ensure regular flight operations are not disrupted by the strike action.

Meanwhile, other senior staff officers are as part of the plan expected to handle public announcement and flight display.