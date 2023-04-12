3 hours ago

The Upper East Regional Secretariat of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) is appealing to caterers in the region to continue to cook for school pupils whilst government takes urgent steps to settle its indebtedness to caterers.

The caterers are owed the third term and the first term of the 2021/22 and 2022/23 academic years respectively, the situation many caterers lament is negatively affecting their operations.

But in a press statement copied to Citi News, Upper East Regional Co-ordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Georgina Ayamba, appealed to caterers to remain calm and continue to cook for the children as their arrears are being worked on and will be paid soon.

She also hinted that the government is strongly considering an upward adjustment of the amount currently paid to caterers.

“The issue of delays in payments to caterers has been trending in the news lately. I wish to assure caterers in the region that the managers of the program share in their plight and have initiated steps to resolve the problem as soon as possible.”

“Management has also made a proposal to the government to review upward the amount currently paid to caterers which are receiving attention from government. I wish to commend caterers in the region for their patience and to plead with them to continue to cook for the children while their legitimate concerns are being addressed”.

School Feeding caterers across the country laid down their tools last week following several arrears owed them by the government. They also demanded an upward adjustment to the amount per child paid by government.

Source: citifmonline