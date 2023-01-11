3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Church to pray for Ghana, himself, and his administration to surmount the current economic challenges confronting the nation.

“I plead strongly with the church to bear the nation and me continually up in prayers. As God’s children, we may be tempted to allow struggles to define our worth. However, our ultimate victory is guaranteed. We may stumble along the way, but we will always be more than conquerors,” he said.

The President made the call at a Special New year Eucharist Service held on his behalf by the Archbishops, Bishops, and Clergy of the Anglican Church of Ghana at the Jubilee House Accra on Tuesday.

Prayers were offered for the President and his family, the Vice President, the government, and for peace and tranquility to prevail in the country, and for Ghanaians to have the patience to support the Government as it sought solutions to take the country out of the current economic crisis.

The Special Mass was attended by the First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and some senior government officials.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that he was confident that Ghana’s economy would bounce back stronger in 2023.

He reiterated his belief “that with the spirit of fairness hard work, integrity and reconciliation, the best days of Ghana lie ahead of us.”

“Even though we are presently confronted with difficulties in economic performance, I do not doubt our collective resolve to work our way out of these challenges and put our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop, of the Anglican Communion, Internal Province of Ghana, in his homily, themed “New Mercies, New Love and New Hope for Ghana,” said God’s love for Ghana remained sure and rang true.

“Your excellency, we wish to assure the Government and the people of Ghana that God’s faithfulness remains sure for our nations. Despite the challenges and the times that the world finds itself, God’s promises still ring true, His mercies are new every morning.

“God is still God. Let all the people of Ghana know that God is still God, and He directs all our affairs,” and “we should bless the Lord in all circumstances despite our challenges.”

The Primate said the building of the National Cathedral was enough testimony of President Akufo-Addo’s devotion to God and “no matter the Naysays, it will happen”

“Your excellency, you and other world leaders, King David faced the same challenges that we are still experiencing…the murmuring of the people, the lamentations from the crowds, the abuse and lack of understanding of the issues that are clear to all, yet David stood resolute in his conviction amid opposition.

“The God of Ghana is our refuge, let us keep faith with our President in all times. Ghana will not perish; Ghana will recover, and Ghana will reclaim every lost territory. I entreat all Ghanaians to pray for Ghana and for favour for the leadership of the nation.

“Let the people of Ghana understand that with God all things are possible. If we trust Him, the economy will bounce back,” he said.

He urged market women, traders, commercial drivers and businesspeople to complement the efforts of the Government by reducing the process of goods and services.