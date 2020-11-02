4 hours ago

Maxwell Baako has been asked to vacate the Sports Hotel where he has been domiciled since joining the club after the player decided against renewing his contract.

According to Oyerepa FM, the Kotoko management have informed the tricky winger to leave the hotel before 3rd November, 2020.

The player who joined Asante Kotoko from Karela United two seasons ago is out of contract after his terms expired on 30th October ,2020.

Kotoko have been locked in contract talks with the player for some time now but have failed to reach agreement with the player and the club having different contract valuations.

He suffered a debilitating knee injury that kept him out of the entirety of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season before it was truncated and had to go under the knife to correct the problem.

