2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has disclosed that talks have been opened between himself and his Kuwaiti employers Al- Qadsia Sporting Club.

The defender says but for the COVID-19, contract talks was going on smoothly until the pandemic forced them to shelve talks.

"We started the contract talks with my club but now everything is on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic as football has also been suspended," Sumaila disclosed to the Daily Graphic.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns players says that despite opening talks with the Kuwaiti side they are still weighing options before committing.

"Moreover, my agent and I are also weighing up available options before committing to another extension."

Sumaila has also been singing the plaudits of the Kuwaiti league as the best in the gulf region having previously played in Qatar.

"The Kuwaiti is a perfect ground for anyone who is eyeing a move to the Gulf. I have played in Qatar which is arguably the best league in the Gulf region and the Kuwaiti League is at that level."

The 27-year-old has been voted Al Qadsia Player of the Season twice during his spell with the Kuwaiti side.