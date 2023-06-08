3 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a building contractor and a construction labourer for allegedly assaulting two workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Dodowa District in Accra.

The 42-year-old building contractor, Shadrach Adjetey Monnie and the 24-year-old labourer, Ezekiel Anyetei allegedly attacked the ECG officials who were disconnecting customers in the area as part of official duties.

The two accused persons who appeared before the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah pleaded not guilty to the offences of assault, conspiracy and causing unlawful damage.

The Prosecutor, Paul Asibi Abariga prayed the court to reprimand the two accused persons arguing that it will deter others from engaging in such unlawful acts.

The case has been adjourned to June 8, 2023.

Source: citifmonline