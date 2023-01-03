2 hours ago

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries is impressing on the government to declare revenue allocated for road construction in 2023 from the collection of E-levy.

The government in courting public support for the passage of the E-levy Bill in 2022 indicated that revenue generated will be used to address the country’s unemployment rate and construction of roads.

Speaking to Citi News, CEO of the Chamber, Emmanuel Cherry lamented the delay in the payment of road contractors.

“We are hoping that if government doesn’t divert the funds as it has done in the past, then 2023 is going to be a good year for the construction sector in terms of roads and other buildings. Given the approval of the 2.5 percent VAT increase, I pray that government maintains what it has said. But as we speak, we do not know how much of the E-levy revenue has been set aside for the construction sector. So we want clarity”, he said.

Road contractors across the country had on several occasions lamented about government’s indebtedness to them.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta indicated that government will clear a “chunk” of outstanding debts owed road contractors for work done before the end of 2022.

