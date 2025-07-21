1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to road contractors who received double payments for projects executed under the previous administration, stating that those found culpable will face punishment.

Speaking during his “Thank You Tour” in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, President Mahama revealed that an audit conducted by the Auditor-General uncovered instances where some contractors were paid twice—once by the Road Fund and again by the Ministry of Finance—for the same work.

“When we assumed office, we instructed contractors to pause their work so we could conduct a thorough review. We discovered that, in some cases, both the Road Fund and the Finance Ministry had made payments for the same project, as contractors submitted their certificates to both institutions,” the President explained.

He confirmed that the Auditor-General has completed his report and that contractors involved in the double payment scheme would not go unpunished.

“The Auditor-General has brought his findings. We will make the contractors return to site, but those who benefitted from double payments will be held accountable,” he stated firmly.

President Mahama also used the occasion to reassure traditional leaders and residents in the Eastern Region of his administration’s commitment to improving the region’s road network. He said construction works would begin soon as part of the broader infrastructure drive under his "Big Push" agenda—a key campaign promise from the 2024 elections.

He reiterated that making roads across the country more motorable remains a priority for his government and pledged that the Eastern Region would see significant improvements in the coming months.