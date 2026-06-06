Contributors’ funds are safe, SSNIT can pay pensions for next 40 years – Director General

The Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kwesi Afreh Biney, has assured contributors that the pension scheme remains financially strong and capable of meeting its obligations for at least the next four decades.

According to him, the confidence in the scheme’s long-term sustainability is supported by the latest actuarial valuation conducted by the United Kingdom Government Actuary’s Department, which assessed the financial health of the SSNIT pension fund.

Mr Afreh Biney made the remarks during an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition with George Wiafe on June 4, 2026.

His comments come amid concerns raised by a recent International Labour Organization (ILO) report, which questioned the long-term viability of the pension scheme and suggested the need for reforms.

Responding to those concerns, the SSNIT Director General maintained that the most recent independent actuarial review paints a more positive picture and confirms that contributors’ funds remain secure.

“We are required to have an external actuarial assessment every three years, and SSNIT is due for another in 2027, and I believe that will even move us into safer waters,” he said.

Mr Afreh Biney attributed the scheme’s improved outlook to strategic measures implemented by SSNIT to increase contributions and enhance compliance, as well as efforts to secure timely government contributions.

He noted that these interventions have significantly strengthened the scheme’s financial position and helped address both immediate and long-term liquidity challenges.

“These developments have also gone a long way to deal with immediate and future liquidity concerns of the SSNIT pension scheme,” he stated.

On efforts to broaden the contributor base, the Director General revealed that SSNIT is pursuing initiatives aimed at attracting more workers, particularly those in the informal sector, into the pension system.

According to him, increasing participation will depend largely on the value contributors derive from the scheme and the confidence they have in its ability to deliver benefits.

“Now these persons will come when they see what is happening to the current contributors, and that is why we are looking at offering more value proposition to the current contributors to the scheme,” he explained.

When asked whether Ghana should consider increasing pension contribution rates or raising the retirement age to strengthen the system, Mr Afreh Biney said such policy decisions require broad consultations and careful analysis.

He stressed that any changes to the pension structure would need extensive engagement with stakeholders to ensure they serve the interests of both current and future contributors.