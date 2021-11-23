1 hour ago

News of Omanhene Alvin Yaw Adu Boakye’s resignation from Kessben FM seventeen years after working with the Kumasi-based radio station has engendered conversation on various social media platforms as circumstances that led to his decision unfold.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, it emerged that Omanehene Yaw Adu Boakye, one of the longest-serving staff of Kessben FM had resigned. His resignation triggered questions with many wondering what might have informed his decision to call it quits.

But a report by graphic.com.gh has suggested that the morning show host did so following an indefinite suspension handed him by the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The portal reports that management last week suspended the broadcaster indefinitely over what it terms misconduct.

According to the publication, “Kessben FM recently moved its morning show programme - Maakye - from Kumasi to Accra and relocated the host and panel members to Accra.”

“Adu Boakye, who had been anchoring the talk show for many years from the originally Kumasi based radio station, which recently extended its tentacles to Accra is reported to have had some challenges with management.

“His absence on the Maakye show on Monday morning raised questions only for sources to explain that he handed over his resignation letter Monday morning,” it added.

In a memo said to have emanated from the management of Kessben FM and dated November 20, 2021, the comments Omanhene Yaw Aduboakye made in reaction to management’s decision were distasteful.

It read: "It has come to my attention that certain utterances and comments made by you in the wake of actions taken by management in recent times to streamline operations in Accra.

"Your utterances especially those made to non-staff of the company is found to be in bad taste and lower the image of the company and put same into disrepute.

"You are by this memo, being asked to proceed on suspension with immediate effect and to stay away from all programmes until further notice. You may address all grievances if any with me [CEO].”

Source: Ghanaweb