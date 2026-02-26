1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has faced widespread criticism on social media following reports that the Authority intends to send staff to five countries to provide driver licensing services for Ghanaians living abroad.

Speaking at a DVLA event, Kotey explained that the programme, approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to enable Ghanaians in the diaspora to renew their driver’s licences without travelling to Ghana.

“Some of you DVLA staff will be travelling overseas to provide services in five countries outside Ghana — the US, Canada, the Netherlands, the UK and Germany. That is the service we are going to provide,” he said.

Kotey added, “They don't need to come down to renew their one-year licences once they expire. We'll be there to do it for them. We will provide all licensing services over there, except vehicle registration.”

The initiative, however, has been met with strong opposition from some Ghanaians who argue that the programme is unnecessary. Critics claim that many Ghanaians abroad do not drive or require Ghanaian driver’s licences, and that the project could result in a misuse of taxpayers’ money. They also argue that resources would be better spent improving services at local DVLA offices.

Several notable figures have voiced their concerns publicly. Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni expressed disbelief over the programme, questioning how such a decision was made. Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor warned of potential scandal, urging that the initiative be halted in a Facebook post dated February 25, 2025:

“Abort! Abort! Abort! This just smells like an upcoming scandal. When it looks like a scandal, sounds like a scandal, it will be a scandal,” he wrote.

Constitutional Review Committee Chairman Prof. Kwasi Prempeh has also voiced dissatisfaction with the plan, reflecting broader public concern over the initiative.

The DVLA programme continues to spark debate about the necessity and cost-effectiveness of providing overseas licensing services for Ghanaians in the diaspora.