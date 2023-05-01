1 hour ago

The Trades Union Congress has suggested converting the National Cathedral project into a national hospital.

Addressing the 2023 May Day parade in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah said converting the national cathedral into a hospital project will serve Ghanaians better than the cathedral.

The TUC also demanded that the government must intervene in its revenue mobilization efforts but cautioned against the excessive use of regressive taxes which will burden local businesses.

Organised Labour also advised the President to reduce the size of the government as Ghana was going through severe economic challenges.

The 2023 May Day parade is on the theme: “Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility.”

“The president has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana so we can attract a lot of visitors, but we disagree. In fact, comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,” Dr Yaw Baah said adding “Mr. President you can also reduce the size of your government. Ghana has too many ministers and deputy ministers.”

Meanwhile, the Volta and Oti Regional Secretary of Trade Union Congress, Edith Abla Amenuvor Afenu, says she does not believe the current economic crisis being faced is a result of global challenges such as Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian War.

According to her, the government’s mismanagement of the public purse has been exposed by the global crisis and says the IMF bailout which the government is seeking cannot change our economic challenges but will rather impose more burden on the ordinary Ghanaian worker.

Source: citifmonline