2 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Hon Alban Bagbin, Clerks among others visited the families of Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire, the dispatch rider who lost his life at Juaso after a private car crashed into the speaker’s convoy.

The late Kaakyire lost his life on his way to the Upper West regional capital, Wa, together with the advanced team of Parliament to make arrangements for an event the Speaker of Parliament was scheduled to attend this weekend.

Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo who confirmed the unfortunate incident said the late Kaakyire was a "very experienced" rider who had worked for Parliament since 2009, and that the Speaker was "distraught and shocked" over his demise.