Cooking oil dominates Ghana’s informal food imports amid rising reliance on neighbouring markets

Row of yellow-capped oil bottles lined up on a store shelf
By Prince Antwi July 16, 2026

Cooking oil emerged as the most imported food commodity through Ghana’s informal trade channels during the first nine months of 2025, highlighting the country’s increasing dependence on neighbouring countries to satisfy local demand for essential food products.

Fresh figures from the Ghana Statistical Service’s (GSS) Informal Cross Border Trade Report indicate that cooking oil maintained its position as the leading informal food import between January and September 2025, although its proportion of total imports declined slightly over the period.

The development reflects the growing influence of informal cross-border trade in Ghana’s food supply system, particularly as consumers and traders continue to seek affordable sources of basic commodities amid ongoing price pressures.

The report showed that cooking oil made up 16.3% of informal food imports in the first quarter of 2025 before dropping to 14.4% in the third quarter. Despite the reduction, it remained the dominant food item entering the country through unofficial trade routes.

Rice was the second-largest import item, accounting for 8.4% of informal food imports in the third quarter, while shea nuts contributed 7%.

The share of livestock imports, especially cattle, declined during the period, falling from 6.9% in the first quarter to 5.5% by the third quarter.

Sugar represented 5.7% of informal food imports, while maize recorded minimal changes, increasing from 4.7% in the first quarter to 5.1% in the second quarter before returning to 4.7% in the third quarter.

Informal food trade deficit doubles

The GSS report also revealed that Ghana’s informal food trade deficit increased significantly within the first three quarters of 2025.

The deficit rose from about GH¢400 million in the first quarter to GH¢800 million by the third quarter, indicating that the country imported far more food products through informal channels than it exported.

The increase points to existing gaps in domestic food production and the continued dependence on supplies from neighbouring countries to meet local consumption needs.

Non-food trade surplus declines

Meanwhile, Ghana’s informal non-food trade surplus recorded a decline during the same period.

The surplus reduced from GH¢1 billion in the first quarter to GH¢800 million by the third quarter, suggesting changes in the pattern of informal cross-border trade activities.

The latest data highlights the significant role informal trade plays in Ghana’s food market while drawing attention to concerns around agricultural productivity, food security, and reducing dependence on imported food items.

Experts say the figures underline the need for stronger investment in local agricultural production, improved value chains, and policies aimed at promoting food self-sufficiency.

For consumers and traders, informal trade continues to serve as an important source of essential commodities such as cooking oil and rice across markets in Ghana.

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