Retired Superintendent of Police and a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu believes the appointment of COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Ghana’s new Inspector General of Police (IGP) is a sort of relief to the police fraternity.

He described the new IGP as a “principled” man whose leadership will change the face of the Police Service.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', Peter Lanchene Toobu said, “I know his leadership will lift the morale of Ghana police.”

“I believe in him, he has a track record and he will deliver,” he added.