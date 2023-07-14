3 hours ago

The plot by some senior officers of the Ghana Police Service to cause the removal of the current Inspector-General of Police is unfolding along with the explosive evidence of voice recordings intercepted by GhanaWeb.

The cabal of senior officers in one of their meetings with a leading member of the New Patriotic Party were captured making a strong case for one of their members as the viable candidate to replace Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In the audio recording, an officer argued why a certain Commissioner identified as Mensah who he described as a staunch member of the NPP should be made the IGP.

Among other things he emphasised that COP Mensah’s appointment will facilitate the NPP’s victory in the 2024 general election.

“You have seen him; you see how humble he is? And I told you, he is a lawyer. That is why every police officer wants to see him as his or her IGP. You see this is genuine humility not fake. Yes, he is the one that we want and when you do that you will see that outcome of the election,” he said.

While accusing the NPP of being unfair to COP Mensah, the senior officer revealed that their interest is to see him serve the interest of the NPP at a national level and that has led the commissioner to turn down an opportunity to contest as Member of Parliament for the Bekwai Constituency.

“He is a true party man and the president is aware of the way he is being treated. Even Joe Osei-Owusu agreed with him that he is a party man, if these people don’t want to give you the IGP you come, I won’t go again. Come and contest my seat and I will support you.

“That is not what we want. We don’t want him as MP… It is not only his constituency that we want him to serve, we want him to serve NPP at the national level,” he added.

In another recording, COP Mensah makes a case for himself but emphasises that he does not mind losing out on the IGP position as far as Dr Dampare is replaced with a pro-NPP officer.

“Alhaji, my only problem… this current IGP if we do a mistake and take him to the elections, it will not help us. It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all… he won’t help the party at all.

“I know there are others who are also good for this position, if I don’t get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get I (it is ok)… Because we need to break this 8. That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn’t want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections… ” he said.

He goes on to emphasise that elections can only be won through rigging and that the NPP must ensure they have a favourable police hierarchy which is indispensable in prosecuting such an agenda.

“This IGP is not correct, he won’t help us. Alhaji you have done politics, you know elections is not… sometimes elections mafia work is inside,” he stated to which the party guru concurred saying “not just sometimes, mafia work is inside. As for elections mafia work is involved.”

Source: Ghanaweb