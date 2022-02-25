2 hours ago

Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (ECOCO) and former Director-General in charge of Police Professional and Standards Bureau (PPSB) COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) has been named among distinguished female police officers globally.

A statement from the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) President, Deborah Friedl, it also named Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez of the Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii, USA, Tanya McLachlan, Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia, Canada, Tara Duffy, Metropolitan Police, UK, Valerie Gates, Barry Police Service, Ontario, Canada, Superintendent Vicky Washington, Metropolitan Police, UK, Jackie Reilly, A/Deputy Director, Fleet Supply and Weapons Service Bureau Ontario Provincial Police, Canada and Sarah Bass, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada as distinguished female police officers.

“The IAWP is so pleased to recognize the outstanding work of our colleagues in law enforcement. Their stories exemplify that with the right tools, training and opportunity, women excel in policing and keep our communities safer”, IAWP President Deborah Fried announced.

The IAWP has a mission to strengthen, unite and raise the capacity of women in policing internationally and envisions a world where police reflect the diversity of the communities they serve and where human rights are protected.

Profile of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

She joined the Ghana Police Service in 1990 rising through the ranks to her current position as Commissioner of Police. During her career she has served in many roles within the Ghana Police Service as well as a deployment to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo. As a Chartered Accountant, she also lectures at the Police Academy and several Institutions on Best Practices in Accounting and security matters.

Commissioner Addo-Danquah consistently demonstrates her pioneering abilities by turning departments around to achieve enviable heights. She was the first female officer of the Ghana Police Service to be appointed as the Director-General for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where she brought significant and concrete reforms. During her tenure she solicited international support for the introduction of the Automated Fingerprint System (AFIS), with sponsorship from UNICEF established the first digital forensic laboratory in Ghana for the Cybercrime Unit, introduced a case tracking system which facilitated easy monitoring of cases under investigation regardless of the location of the case and she ensured the training of over 550 detectives by bringing the then defunct CID Training School back to life.

In November, 2013, when the then Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Alhassan, established the Ghana Police Staff Command College (GPCSC) at Winneba, Commissioner Addo-Danquah was appointed the first female Commandant of the College. Through her initiatives, funds were secured from the Ghana Education Service Trust Fund (GETFund) to build an Auditorium and a Conference Hall for the College. In recognition of her sterling performance, she was promoted to the next rank on special recommendation.

Commissioner Addo-Danquah also served as the Director-General in charge of Welfare.