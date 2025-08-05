3 hours ago

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has rejected reports suggesting a 20% increase in public transport fares, expected to take effect on Friday, August 8, 2025.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, August 5, COPEC clarified that its investigations revealed no official fare adjustment decision has been taken by key transport unions, including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The claim of an imminent fare hike, reportedly announced by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), was described by COPEC as unjustified and ill-timed—especially given the current economic difficulties facing ordinary Ghanaians.

Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, acknowledged the recent introduction of a GH¢1 per litre fuel levy by the government but argued that this alone does not warrant an upward adjustment in fares. He pointed out that overall fuel prices have seen significant reductions in recent months.

“For the avoidance of doubt, fuel prices, which were around GH¢15 per litre in January 2025, have since dropped to between GH¢11 and GH¢12 per litre,” Amoah noted. “Some transport operators even reduced fares by 15% during that period, although others refused and had to be compelled by local authorities.”

According to COPEC, current fuel prices remain well below the levels seen earlier in the year, making the proposed fare increase difficult to justify. The statement expressed surprise at the push by a segment of transport operators to raise fares, despite stable prices for fuel and spare parts.

COPEC also criticised attempts to factor in the anticipated return of road tolls into fare calculations, stressing that these tolls have not yet been reintroduced and should not be used as grounds for fare hikes.

The Chamber commended the stance of the largest transport union, which has publicly rejected the proposed increase. COPEC urged all transport stakeholders to engage in broader consultation and prioritise the economic well-being of commuters before implementing any fare adjustments.

