The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has issued a strong warning to the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), threatening legal action should the Council proceed with its proposed 20% increase in public transport fares.

The GRTCC recently announced plans to implement the fare hike starting Friday, August 8, 2025. However, COPEC’s Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Tuesday, August 5, criticized the move, arguing that it lacks proper justification.

“We will be watching the scene by Friday, and if this goes through, we will intervene in court because there is no justification for their directive,” Amoah stated.

He further accused the GRTCC of being out of touch with the economic mood of the country, stressing that Ghanaians are expecting a general reduction in the cost of living, not increases.

“The GRTCC is not reading the mood of the country. People are hoping for a decline in the general cost of goods and services. If this move is allowed to stand, every other economic body or union will also begin issuing directives to their membership,” he added.

GRTCC Justifies Planned Fare Increase

In defense of its decision, the GRTCC cited several challenges affecting transport operators, including:



Persistent high prices of goods and services despite a previous 15% fare reduction in May



High vehicle maintenance costs resulting from poor road infrastructure



The recent introduction of a GH¢1.00 levy per litre of fuel, which has contributed to an 8% increase in fuel prices

According to the Council, these combined factors have placed significant financial strain on transport operators, warranting the proposed 20% fare adjustment.

GPRTU Distances Itself from Fare Hike

Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), one of the country’s major transport unions, has dissociated itself from the GRTCC’s decision. The union has not endorsed the fare increase and appears to be taking a separate stance on the matter.

As the August 8 deadline approaches, COPEC has vowed to take legal steps should the GRTCC move forward with the fare adjustment without what it deems as reasonable justification.