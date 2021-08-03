12 hours ago

The Coral Reef Innovation Lab has introduced the Edtech Ghana Hackathons 2021 to boost digital literacy in the country.

Together with its partners, Coral Reef Innovation Lab will use the platform to promote Science, Technology, Arts and Maths (STEAM) for girls and digital literacy in all 16 regions.

“The Coral Reef Innovation Lab is a tech hub that is focused on introducing technology to influence the way people live and do business. With a strong focus on driving education through technology, we aim to provide all educational centres with digital labs, tool teachers and facilitators with state of the art digital devices, train and resource service providers with the necessary information to deliver world-class education in Ghana and beyond,” a statement from the tech hub noted.

Below is the full statement from Coral Reef Innovation Lab announcing the details of the Edtech Ghana Hackathons 2021:

Edtech Ghana Hackathons & Info Session Road Trip 2021

As a specialty organization, we have partnered with producers of digital devices, software and content providers from all over the world to ensure integration of cutting edge technologies into education. Hence, Coral Reef Innovation Lab is keen to be the catalyst for improving access to these cutting technologies.

Coral Reef Innovation Lab and its partners engaged decision makers at Private Basic schools in Tamale on integrating educational technologies towards improving teaching and learning. This has become apparent especially during this pandemic where the use of these technological devices have become integral towards the process of providing continuing education.

Our full stack solutions include the following:



Tablets for Students & Laptops for Teachers



Access Points for storing educational content such as videos, audio, text etc



Virtual Library with access to over three million titles



Solar E-Classrooms for areas not connected to the national electricity grid



Training for teachers for management of the library and educational technologies.



Coding & robotics devices & training

The educational technologies national Hackathons have been planned for the 16 regions of Ghana with the following objectives.



To foster inclusion, quality education

Promote Science, Technology, Arts and Maths (STEAM) for girls and digital literacy as part of the achievement of the SDG’s ,

Set up smart labs which will be funded by corporate organizations, charitable clubs, international organizations and Coral Reef will be established in all schools.

Ensure that all pupils have access to digital technology and communication tools for learning in order to be adequately prepared for the global digital economy.

The first of the planned 16 regional tours was held at HOPin Academy, in Tamale for the Northern Region with similar tours planned for Takoradi, Kumasi, Ho and Accra respectively. By the end of the year the whole country will be covered.

Engagement Outcomes

At the end of the engagements with thirteen (13) private schools in Tamale on the challenges and prospects of integrating technologies into improving teaching and learning and overall educational outcomes, participants shared that; lacking government support, limited opportunity for capacity building of education managers and teachers, limited infrastructure, and challenges with access to the needed tools and equipment as being barriers to integrating technologies into education in Tamale and by extension Northern Ghana.

By way of recommendation, decision makers at private schools highlighted; partnership with Coral Reef to assist in building the capacity of schools with solutions offered and through access to flexible financing options to set up smart labs. In addition, there was a recommendation for public private partnership to augment some community resource centres and or the Community Innovation Centres for cluster of schools to collaborate and access the facility as part of efforts to enhance educational outcomes.

Coral Reef Innovation Lab and partners are keen to developing the enabling environment for inclusivity and access to cutting edge technologies in Northern Ghana through the set-up of a community of practice and enhancing access to tools and equipment to bridge existing gaps.

Source: Coral Reef Innovation Lab