Chairman of Ghana Amputee League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has questioned the Government over his plan for people living with disabilities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wants to know what has been arranged for the disabled as the lockdown in some part of the country continues.

Mr. Emmanuel Akpabli, the Chairman of the Amputee Association when interviewed by Wallas on Rainbow radio has this to say ..

" He mentioned that the Government has not made any effort yet to get in touch with them to offer any form of help.

He sounded pitiful that the Gender Ministry and the National Council for persons with Disability come to their aid sooner than later.

He stressed that these institutions should look in their direction so they also benefit from the share of the National cake.

There are about 280 amputee players in camp who are being catered for.

He submitted that one Richard Offei has been contacted by the Gender Ministry to bring a list of the amputees which was to their surprise meanwhile the association had not been reached.

The Chairman of the Amputee Association is thereby disturbed and edging the Government and corporate Ghana to come to their rescue in these worrisome times of Covid 19.

Persons with Disability are suffering more because my strength as I used to help is not as it used to be anymore.

Hence, I cannot extend any form of assistance as the Chairman to the mangement of Ghalca.

We are therefore calling on the Government, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and corporate bodies to come to our aid".

Source:George Nii Armah Teiko