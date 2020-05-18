1 hour ago

Nana Kwadwo Biri, the General Secretary of the Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association, has revealed that the association sent 33 samples of their products which they believe are effective in dealing with the coronavirus to the Ministry of Health.

He said the Ministry then presented the products to the Centre for Plant Medicine Research Institute at Mapong Akaupem for assessment.

After the assessment, Mr. Biri claimed on the Sunrise Show on 3FM Monday, May 18, that, the Centre pointed out that 10 out of their products have already gone through the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and have been proven to be immune system boosters.

He told show host Alfred Ocansey that: “We have submitted 33 different herbal medicines to the Ministry of Health and on the 14th of April we received a letter from the health minister that these products have been sent to the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Manpong Akuapem for analysis.

“On the 11th of May we received another letter from the Center for Plant Medicine Research that they have done preliminary evaluation of our products and has given some recommendations.

“Since then we have not heard anything from the health ministry. We are holding on, thinking that it is time we are brought on board.”

He added: “10 out of the 33 products that we brought to the centre for research, their evaluation proved that 10 had already gone through FDA system already.

“And has been certified to be immune system boosters. And so based on FDA certifications and they also looking into the product they found also that the 10 products have supportive treatment for relief of some symptoms of COVID-19.”

Ghana has recorded 5,735 cases as at May 16 with 1,754 recoveries and 29 deaths. Health authorities say a 1,000 more people are expected to recover in the coming days.