Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare says Ghanaians should brace up for more COVID-19 recoveries as some 1500 patients are on the waiting list to be declared free from the disease.

Ghanaians were thrown into a state of shock when the country’s Copvid-19 recoveries recorded massive jump 670 to 1,754 on Saturday with 1,084 new recoveries.

This massive increase of recoveries set tongue wagging with cynics calling for further and better particulars.

Former President John Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, expressed doubts about the figures calling for probe.

She ran to twitter, tweeting: “How the hell did 790 more people recover overnight. We need to put these numbers to strict proof.”

Ghana currently has 5,735 confirmed cases and 1,754 recoveries with 29 deaths according to latest update.

Last Friday, May 15, 2020, Ghana recorded some1,460 recoveries from an initial figure of 670; raising eyebrow with Mahama aide questioning the figures.

But Dr Nsiah-Asare, a former Director-General of Ghana Health Service said the Covid-19 recoveries recorded on Friday and Saturday were just a tip of the iceberg as more good news is in the offing.

He said the recovery is a process and not an event.

Speaking on TV3 news, the Presidential Advisor noted that some 1,500 infected are waiting to be tested for the second time, after which they can also go home as recovered persons.

He said if two consecutive tests are carried out and it’s negative, the person is discharged.

He expressed the hope that Ghanaians will have something to smile about when the figures come out.

“If you are isolated for two weeks and you pass your two negative tests we discharge you to go home and pronounce you as recovered. If you remember, people were complaining about our rate being very low but now we thank God that our recovery rate has gone up over 1,000. We still have about 1,500 more patients who are awaiting their second tests so we can declare them as recovered. I have the confidence that over 1,000 people will recover soon,” he said.