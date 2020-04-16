42 minutes ago

The Controller and Accountant-General has implemented the three-month tax reliefs granted all health workers as directed by the President in his recent address to the nation on the coronavirus disease.

Among the reliefs announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 5 April, 2020 are tax reliefs for the months of April, May and June, an insurance package of GHS350,000 for each health personnel and allied professional at the forefront of the fight, as well as an additional allowance of 50 per cent of their basic salary per month for the months of March, April, May and June.

Announcing the status of implementation of the directive, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, in a statement signed by the Acting Controller and Accountant-General, Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, indicated that the tax reliefs will, accordingly, reflect in each of the three months.

Regarding the 50 per cent basic salary as allowance for frontline workers, the Department said it has engaged the Ministry of Health on the modalities for effecting the payment.

“Three (3) months tax relief for all health workers has been effected. This will reflect in each of the three months’ (April, May and June 2020) Payroll.

Pledges

The Department further revealed that it has also implemented pledges by the President and the Vice-President to donate their three months salaries to the National COVID-19 Fund established by the government.