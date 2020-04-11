43 minutes ago

Some recalcitrant Ghanaian nationals who flaunted the President's social gathering orders to attend a wedding ceremony at Obuasi in the Ashanti region have been arrested.

According to a report by MyNewsGh.com, all 49 persons were arrested at Akaporiso a suburb of Obuasi, where the event was being held.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his first update on the novel covid-19 ordered that public gatherings are cancelled except private burials not exceeding 25 persons who must also observe the World Health Organization’s (WHOs) protocols of social distancing

The President by his order mentioned that Ghanaians should avoid family gatherings and other activities that will endanger their lives.

“All public gatherings including conferences, funerals, church activities have been suspended for 4 weeks”.

But these orders were defied by the family as they joined their son and daughter in holy matrimony amidst merrymaking and were arrested by a joint police patrol team enforcing the President’s directive.

Meanwhile, parts of Ghana including Greater Kumasi, Greater Accra, Tema is currently on partial lockdown.

The President has advised against going out of houses and the need to ensure that social distancing protocols are being respected during this period.