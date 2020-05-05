3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region to provide nose masks to the vulnerable in the various communities.

The decision forms part of government’s effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Public Relations officer of the Greater Accra RCC, Yaa Boahemaa Okyere, who disclosed this to Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said, the Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey along with other members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), would in collaboration with the Police, strictly enforce the mandatory wearing of nose masks within the week.

“The Regional Minister and other members of REGSEC would join the police on Wednesday and Thursday to enforce the mandatory wearing of the masks. The RCC is poised to do all it can to promote safety among residents in Accra and stop the spread of COVID-19,” she stated.

The RCC, she said, would in the coming days, outline measures that would compel people to compulsorily wear the nose masks.